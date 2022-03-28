4.0-magnitude quake hits Ilocos Norte

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Ilocos Norte on Monday, March 28.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake struck at 7:10 p.m.

Its epicenter was five kilometers northwest of Bacarra.

It had a depth of focus of 25 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – Bacarra and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II – Laoag City

Intensity I – Sinait, Ilocos Sur

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.