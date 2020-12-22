4.0-magnitude quake hits Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Occidental on Tuesday, December 22.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 9:19 a.m., had its epicenter 32 kilometers southwest of Sarangani.
PHIVOLCS said it was an aftershock of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the area on December 16.
Tuesday’s quake had a depth of 30 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity II – General Santos City;
Intensity I – Kiamba and Alabel, Sarangani