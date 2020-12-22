4.0-magnitude quake hits Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Occidental on Tuesday, December 22.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 9:19 a.m., had its epicenter 32 kilometers southwest of Sarangani.

PHIVOLCS said it was an aftershock of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the area on December 16.

Tuesday’s quake had a depth of 30 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity II – General Santos City;

Intensity I – Kiamba and Alabel, Sarangani