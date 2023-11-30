4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Catanduanes early Thursday

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Catanduanes early Thursday, Nov. 30.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:41 a.m.
The epicenter was nine kilometers southwest of Caramoran.
The depth of focus was 16 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity III – Naga, Camarines Sur
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Virac, Catanduanes
Intensity II – Tabaco, Albay; Pili, Camarines Sur; Castilla, Sorsogon; City of Legazpi, Albay
Intensity I – Sipocot, Camarines Sur; City of Sorsogon and Donsol, Sorsogon
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.