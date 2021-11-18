4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Masbate

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Thursday, Nov. 18.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 8:52 a.m.

It had its epicenter nine kilometers northwest of Cataingan.

The depth of focus was four kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity IV – Cataingan and Pio V. Corpuz, Masbate

Intensity III – Palanas and Placer, Masbate; Tagapul-an, Samar

Intensity II – Almagro, Samar

Intensity I – Bulusan, Sorsogon

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Masbate City

Intensity I – Catbalogan City; Legazpi City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.