4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Masbate

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Thursday, Nov. 18.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 8:52 a.m.
It had its epicenter nine kilometers northwest of Cataingan.
The depth of focus was four kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities
Intensity IV – Cataingan and Pio V. Corpuz, Masbate
Intensity III – Palanas and Placer, Masbate; Tagapul-an, Samar
Intensity II – Almagro, Samar
Intensity I – Bulusan, Sorsogon
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Masbate City
Intensity I – Catbalogan City; Legazpi City
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.