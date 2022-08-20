4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Masbate

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Saturday, Aug. 20.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake that hit 7 kilometers northeast of Masbate was an aftershock of the 5.0-magnitude quake on the same day.

The following intensities and instrumental Intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV- Masbate City

Intensity II – Legazpi City, Albay

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.