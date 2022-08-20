4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Masbate

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake that hit 7 kilometers northeast of Masbate was an aftershock of the 5.0-magnitude quake on the same day.
The following intensities and instrumental Intensities were reported:
Intensities
Intensity IV- Masbate City
Intensity II – Legazpi City, Albay
Instrumental Intensities:
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.