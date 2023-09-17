4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Samar

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Eastern Samar on Sunday, Sept. 17.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 12:12 p.m.
The epicenter was 12 kilometers southwest of Llorente.
The depth of focus was 23 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were also reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Tandag, Surigao del Sur
Intensity I – Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Alangalang and Dulag, Leyte
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.