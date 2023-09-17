4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Samar

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Eastern Samar on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 12:12 p.m.

The epicenter was 12 kilometers southwest of Llorente.

The depth of focus was 23 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were also reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I – Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Alangalang and Dulag, Leyte

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.