4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Abra early Saturday, July 30

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Abra early Saturday, July 30.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake, which hit at 1:33 a.m., was an aftershock of the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit northwestern Luzon.

The aftershock’s epicenter was three kilometers northwest of San Isidro.

The depth of focus was one kilometer.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity II – Bantay, Ilocos Norte

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity I – Vigan City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.