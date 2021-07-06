39 quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 3 stays

(Eagle News) –Thirty-nine earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, was a plume that reached up to 3000 meters.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide flux was at 5299 tons on July 5.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation for a ban on the entry into Taal Volcano island and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel.

It also reiterated that aircraft should refrain from flying near the volcano.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level over Taal from alert level 2 after a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.

Several residents were also evacuated from areas near the volcano.