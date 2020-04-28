38 RITM employees recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-eight of the 45 staff members of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus have recovered.

In a statement, the RITM said the seven remaining COVID-positive employees are still in quarantine but are in stable condition.

The hospital said they were exhibiting mild to no symptoms.

Those who have already tested negative for the virus, the hospital said, have since reported to work.

According to the RITM, it has also tested 1280 of its personnel from April 18 to 24.

Of those tested, 1000 have received their test results.

Those with pending test results, on the other hand, are under strict monitoring but remain asymptomatic.

Earlier, the Department of Health said the RITM had to scale down operations after several of its employees were infected with COVID-19.

On Sunday, the DOH said the RITM had resumed full operations.