37 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Thirty-seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said of the 37, one was felt with an Intensity II in Canlaon City and La Castellana.

Sixty-six tons of sulfur dioxide flux were also felt as of September 29.

A cloud covering the volcano was also monitored.

Partial volcanic swelling was detected.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Kanlaon volcano is so far under an alert level 1.