33 volcanic quakes monitored in Bulusan in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Thirty-three volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Bulusan in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored were 462 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux as of Oct. 21.

A weak steam soaring 100 meters high was also monitored.

The volcano edifice has also been slightly inflated.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

It also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.

Bulusan is under an alert level 1.