302 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News)– Over 300 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 302 volcanic quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 184 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to 12 minutes, and 118 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes.

PHIVOLCS said activity at the main crater consisted of a weak emission of steam-laden plumes.

Sulfur dioxide emission averaged 925 tons yesterday, March 26.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region” since after the January 2020 eruption “may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

At alert level 2, PHIVOLCS said “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around (Taal Volcano Island).”

It recommended for entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake to remain prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.