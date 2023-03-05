3 suspects in Negros Oriental governor killing arrested

(Eagle News)–Three suspects behind the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo have been arrested.

Authorities said the suspects identified as Joric Labrador y Garido, 50, ex-army from Cagayan De Oro City; Joven Aber y Calibjo, 42, ex-army from Barangay Robles, La Castellana, Negros Occidental; and Benjie Rodriguez y Buladola, 45, from Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental were nabbed in Sitio Punong, Barangay Cansumalig at 4:20 p.m.

In a statement, the Philippine Army said the gunmen are former soldiers who were dishonorably discharged from the military service “years back” as they “did not meet the standards of discipline among our ranks.”

“As a highly professional organization, the Philippine Army does not condone the unauthorized use of uniforms, firearms, or insignia by any group or individual,” the Army said.

“The Army strongly condemns this cowardly act of the perpetrators in order to deceive and mislead the authorities and ordinary people,” it added.

The Army said it stands in solidarity with the law enforcement authorities in the prompt resolution of the case to give justice to the victims.

The suspects used three getaway vehicles: a Mitsubishi Pajero with plate number NQZ 735, an Isuzu pickup with plate number GRY 162, and a Mitsubishi Montero with plate number YAP 163.

The vehicles were found abandoned in Barangay Cansumalig.

The initial police investigation showed that Degamo was distributing assistance to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program when the gunmen emerged and shot him at 9:36 a.m.

He was rushed to the hospital but subsequently passed away.

Reports later said five other people were killed.