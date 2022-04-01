3 phreatomagmatic bursts, 13 volcanic quakes monitored in Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Three phreatomagmatic bursts were reported in Taal in 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the bursts at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, occurred at 10:39 a.m., 10:47 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. on March 31.

Thirteen volcanic earthquakes including three volcanic tremors that lasted two to three minutes long were also monitored.

Sulfur dioxide flux was monitored at 7856 tons on March 31.

A plume reaching 2000 meters high was also observed.

PHIVOLCS said that the ban on entry into the Permanent Danger Zone and into the high-risk barangays of Laurel and Agoncillo should remain in place.

Aircraft should also avoid flying near the volcano.