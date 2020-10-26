3 more DFA consular offices suspend ops due to “Quinta” today

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs suspended the operations of three more consular offices on Monday, Oct. 26, due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon “Quinta.”

The DFA said closed were its offices in San Pablo, Laguna; Lipa, Batangas; and Legazpi, Albay.

The three consular offices, the DFA said, will resume their regular operations on Tuesday, October 27.

Affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services due to the suspension of operations must secure another appointment by sending an email to the respective offices: consular office in San Pablo ([email protected]), consular office in Lipa ([email protected]) and consular office in Legazpi ([email protected]).

The emails, the DFA said, should contain the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The preferred new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from October 27 November 27 during the consular offices’ regular operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants who need an emergency or urgent consular service may contact the offices via their official email addresses, the department said.

Earlier, the DFA announced the consular office in Lucena, Quezon was also closed today.