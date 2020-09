(Eagle News)–A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur early Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 6:52 a.m., had its epicenter 117 kilometers northeast of Bayabas.

PHIVOLCS said this was an aftershock of the 5.7-magnitude quake that struck Bayabas on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The quake had a depth of one kilometer.

No damage to property nor aftershocks were expected.