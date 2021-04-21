3.9-magnitude quake hits Surigao del Sur; Intensity II felt in Surigao City, other areas

(Eagle News)–A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Sur on Wednesday, April 21.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:30 p.m.

It had its epicenter 21 kilometers northeast of Carrascal.

It also had a depth of 35 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity II – Carrascal, Surigao Del Sur; Claver and Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

Intensity I – Carmen, Surigao Del Sur

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity II – Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.