3.9-magnitude quake hits Surigao del Sur; Intensity II felt in Surigao City, other areas

(Eagle News)–A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Sur on Wednesday, April 21.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:30 p.m.
It had its epicenter 21 kilometers northeast of Carrascal.
It also had a depth of 35 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity II – Carrascal, Surigao Del Sur; Claver and Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte
Intensity I – Carmen, Surigao Del Sur
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity II – Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.