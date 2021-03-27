3.9-magnitude quake hits N. Samar early Saturday, March 27

(Eagle News) — A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Northern Samar early Saturday, March 27.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 12:46 a.m., had its epicenter 17 kilometers southeast of San Isidro.

It had a depth of 24 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity III – San Isidro and Allen, Northern Samar

Intensity II – Bulusan and Irosin, Sorsogon; Calbayog City, Samar

Intensity I – Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar

Instrumental intensity

Intensity II – Catbalogan City, Samar

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.