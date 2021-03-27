3.9-magnitude quake hits N. Samar early Saturday, March 27

(Eagle News) — A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Northern Samar early Saturday, March 27.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 12:46 a.m., had its epicenter 17 kilometers southeast of San Isidro.
It had a depth of 24 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities
Intensity III – San Isidro and Allen, Northern Samar
Intensity II – Bulusan and Irosin, Sorsogon; Calbayog City, Samar
Intensity I – Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar
Instrumental intensity
Intensity II – Catbalogan City, Samar
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.