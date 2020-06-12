Agila Pilipinas

3.7-magnitude quake hits Surigao del Norte

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News)–A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Norte on Saturday, June 13.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 6:08 a.m., had its epicenter eight kilometers northwest of San Francisco.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The following reported and instrumental intensities are recorded:

Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – Surigao City
Intensity II – San Francisco, Southern Leyte

Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity III – Surigao City

No damage to property nor aftershocks are expected.

Related Posts