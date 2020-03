(Eagle News)–A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Monday, March 16.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 6:07 a.m., had its epicenter 27 kilometers southwest of Claveria.

It had a depth of focus of 26 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensity was recorded:

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity I – Mulanay, Quezon

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.