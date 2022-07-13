3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Negros Occidental

(Eagle News) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Negros Occidental on Wednesday, July 13.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 4:12 p.m.

The epicenter was 32 kilometers northwest of Sipalay.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity III – City of Sipalay, Negros Occidental

Intensity II – Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental

Instrumental Intensity:

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.