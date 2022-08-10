3.5-magnitude quake strikes off Antique

(Eagle News) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Antique on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 9:50 a.m.
The epicenter was 15 kilometers southwest of Anini-y.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – Anini-y, Antique
Intensity III – Tobias – Fornier, Antique
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Anini-y, Antique
Intensity I – San Jose de Buenavista, Antique< No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.