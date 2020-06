(Eagle News)– A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Eastern Samar on Monday, June 29.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 10:20 a.m., had its epicenter 19 kilometers northeast of San Julian.

It had a depth of 15 kilometers.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity III – San Julian and Borongan, Eastern Samar

Intensity II -Sulat, Eastern Samar

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.