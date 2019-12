(Eagle News)-A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Norte on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the quake, which struck at 5:24 a.m., had its epicenter 32 kilometers northwest of Burgos.

It had a depth of focus of 12 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.