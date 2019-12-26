3.2-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur; Intensity III felt in Kiblawan

(Eagle News) — A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, of tectonic origin, hit 7 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan at 1:33 p.m.

Depth of focus was 12 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities

Intensity III – Kiblawan, Davao Del Sur

Intensity II – Padada and Sulop, Davao Del Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I – Kidapawan City; Tupi, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.