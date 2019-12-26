3.2-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur; Intensity III felt in Kiblawan

(Eagle News) — A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Thursday, Dec. 26.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, of tectonic origin, hit 7 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan at 1:33 p.m.
Depth of focus was 12 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensities
Intensity III – Kiblawan, Davao Del Sur
Intensity II – Padada and Sulop, Davao Del Sur
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity I – Kidapawan City; Tupi, South Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.