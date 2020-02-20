3.0-magnitude quake jolts Sultan Kudarat

(Eagle News)–A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck Sultan Kudarat on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 5:14 a.m., had its epicenter 5 kilometers northeast of Columbio.

It had a depth of focus of 12 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III -Kidapawan City

Intensity I – Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi and Koronadal City, South Cotabato

No damage to properties nor aftershocks were recorded.