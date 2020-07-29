284 buses under Edsa Busway System available for use starting today, July 29

(Eagle News) — Over 200 buses under the government’s Edsa Busway System are available to commuters starting today, July 29.

The Department of Transportation said the additional 90 buses that brought the total buses under the program to 284 came from the MRT-3 Bus Augmentation Program.

The DOTr said the additional buses were “absorbed” by the busway system for passengers.

The agency said from the fixed rate of P25, the base fare will now be P13 for the first five kilometers.

P2.2 will be added for the succeeding kilometers.