284 buses under Edsa Busway System available for use starting today, July 29

(Eagle News) — Over 200 buses under the government’s Edsa Busway System are available to commuters starting today, July 29.
The Department of Transportation said the additional 90 buses that brought the total buses under the program to 284 came from the MRT-3 Bus Augmentation Program.
The DOTr said the additional buses were “absorbed” by the busway system for passengers.
The agency said from the fixed rate of P25, the base fare will now be P13 for the first five kilometers.
P2.2 will be added for the succeeding kilometers.
In addition to the bus stops at the curbside from Monumento to North Avenue and Buendia to PITX, the EDSA Busway service will continue to load and unload passengers in the following bus stops near MRT-3 stations, the DOTr said:
NORTHBOUND:
Loading stations:
– Taft Avenue station
– Ayala station
Unloading stations:
– Ayala station
– Guadalupe station
– Ortigas station
– Quezon Avenue station
– North Avenue station
SOUTHBOUND:
Loading stations:
– North Avenue station
– Quezon Avenue station
Unloading stations:
– Ortigas station
– Guadalupe station
– Ayala station
– Taft Avenue station
“In order to ensure the welfare of the passengers, health and safety protocols are also to be strictly implemented such as temperature checking, social distancing inside the trains and wearing of face mask,” the DOTr said.
According to the agency, with the EDSA Busway, travel time from Monumento, Caloocan to PITX has been significantly reduced, from the usual two to three hours to 45 minutes to one hour.