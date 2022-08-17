28 volcanic earthquakes monitored in Taal in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Twenty-eight volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the volcanic tremors lasted for four to 12 minutes and included a low-level background tremor.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 4312 tons per day.

A plume reaching 2800 meters tall was also detected.

Entry into the Taal volcano island and the permanent danger zone should remain prohibited, PHIVOLCS said.

It also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.

An alert level 1 has been raised over the volcano.