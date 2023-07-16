270 rockfall events, nine volcanic quakes monitored in Mayon in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–Over 200 rockfall events were monitored in Mayon in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Apart from the 270 rockfall events, PHIVOLCS said monitored were nine volcanic earthquakes and three pyroclastic density current events.

A slow effusion of lava flow from the crater at lengths of 2.8 kilometers and 1.4 kilometers along Mi-si and Bonga gullies was also monitored.

A lava collapse along the Basud Gully at a length of up to four kilometers from the crater was also detected.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 2989 tons per day.

According to PHIVOLCS, the ban on the entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone should remain in place.

Pilots were also warned against flying close to the volcano.

Mayon remains under an alert level 3.