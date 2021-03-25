268 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal; PHIVOLCS says unrest at volcano “elevating” but alert level 2 stays so far

(Eagle News) — Over 200 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology as a result said the unrest at the volcano “has been elevating” and is constantly being evaluated, even as the alert level 2 over the volcano stays.

PHIVOLCS noted that the 268 volcanic earthquakes monitored at the volcano included 243 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to eight minutes, and 25 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes.

A weak emission of steam-laden plumes was also monitored.

Sulfur dioxide emission averaged 1,109 tons yesterday, March 24.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that the entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake should remain strictly prohibited.

Civil aviation authorities were also told to advise pilots against flying close to the volcano as “airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.”

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.