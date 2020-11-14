26 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 26 additional recoveries among police personnel.

The PNP said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 7163.

Twenty-three more cases, however, pushed the total to 7613.

Of these, 426 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 24.

The police remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to enforce laws.

The PNP has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.