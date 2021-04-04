258 more PNP personnel contract COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 200 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data released on Sunday, April 4, the additional 258 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 15895.

Of these, 2690 were active.

Over 100, or 171, additional COVID-19 recoveries were reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 13165.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is at 40, the PNP data showed.

Earlier, the PNP announced PNP Chief Debold Sinas had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippines on Saturday, April 3, announced the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus areas for at least another week, as the country continued to battle a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the country reported an all-time high of over 15,000 additional COVID-19 cases.