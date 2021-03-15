252 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) — Over 200 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 252 volcanic earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 17 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to four minutes, and five hybrid events.

The emission of steam-laden plumes at the main crater was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission also averaged 518 tons on March 14.

“An upwelling of high temperature volcanic gases at the lake’s surface was observed last night from 6:30 PM to 8:45 PM,” PHIVOLCS said, adding that “temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021.”

According to PHIVOLCS, at alert level 2, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It strongly recommended for entry into the Taal volcano island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure to remain strictly prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.