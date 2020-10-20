25 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Twenty-five more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 6130 as of Monday night.

Forty-one additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 6768.

Of these, 617 were active.

The death toll remains at 21 with no additional deaths reported.

The police continue to man checkpoints and enforce laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making them one of the country’s frontliners.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.