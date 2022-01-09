240 more COVID-19 cases reported among police personnel

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 43288 on Sunday, Jan. 9, after the Philippine National Police reported 240 additional cases.

According to the PNP, of the total cases, 1455 were active.

Ten more police personnel have recovered, pushing the total PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 41708.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 125.

The Department of Health has warned of an “exponential” increase in COVID-19 cases over the “continued decreased adherence” to safety protocols and following the detection of local Omicron variant cases.

Despite the warning, the department has not directly attributed the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and attributed the same primarily to the Delta variant instead.

On Saturday, the Philippines posted 26,458 additional COVID-19 cases.