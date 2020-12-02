23 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery total rose to 7745.

Fifty-five more COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the PNP to 8190.

Of these, the PNP said 419 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll was still at 26.

The Department of Health has said COVID-19 cases in the country have been declining so far, but cautioned the public against ignoring safety and health protocols.

It noted that a COVID-19 spike could still take place.

The government has said it was eyeing inoculating 50 to 60 percent of the population for COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when much of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.