207 more COVID-19 cases reported among police personnel

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

Philippine National Police data said the additional 207 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 23770.

Of these, 1809 were active.

Over 100, or 138, more recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 21896.

No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 65.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered for police and military personnel to be among the priorities in the country’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar thanked the President for his order, noting that this would help ensure PNP personnel were protected in their performance of duties.