203 more police personnel contract COVID-19

(Eagle News)– Over 200 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 203 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 24691.

Of these, 1733 were active.

Over 100, or 104, more recoveries were also reported, also pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 22890.

One additional death was reported so the death toll due to COVID-19 among police personnel is now at 68.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar thanked the President, noting the number of policemen contracting the virus in the performance of their duties.