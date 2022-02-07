20-year-old nabbed in Bukidnon for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

(Eagle News) — Authorities arrested a 20-year-old woman after she allegedly sold fake vaccination cards to undercover policemen in Bukidnon.

According to the Philippine National Police, nabbed in Manolo Fortich town was Sharlyn Abdul, 20.

The PNP said she was nabbed in an entrapment operation where she sold two counterfeit cards worth P700 to operatives.

The operation was conducted after surveillance of Abdul, who, the police said, had been reported to the authorities by a concerned citizen.

Under the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases Law, persons caught falsifying, tampering or using fake vaccination cards shall face penalties which include a P20,000 to P50,000 fine or imprisonment of one to six months, or both.

“You know that it’s illegal to sell these cards because you are falsifying a document and you are violating Republic Act 11332,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

According to Carlos, the police were in the process of identifying where the cards were reproduced.

“Remember that public health is at stake here,” Carlos said.