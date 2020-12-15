2 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News) — Two volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were sulfur dioxide and steam emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was at an average of 336 tons on November 24.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since June 2020, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

It reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano is “at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited as a result.

Civil aviation authorities were also told to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.