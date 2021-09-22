2 barangays in Hamtic, Antique affected by floods; 31 families evacuated

(Eagle News) – Two barangays in Hamtic town in Antique province were affected by floods due to the overflowing of the tributaries leading to the Asluman river over the weekend.

Thirty-one families – 16 from Bgy. Calacja 2, and 15 from Bgy. Asluman – have been evacuated to their respective barangay halls.

The waters overflowed due to heavy rains brought about by a low pressure area.

Several houses were also damaged by the flood waters.

(with a report from Julie Hongco, Eagle News Service correspondent)