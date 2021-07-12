185 volcanic earthquakes monitored in Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Over 100 earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 185 quakes in the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, included 176 volcanic tremors that lasted for one to 16 minutes.

A steam plume that reached as high as 1500 meters was also monitored.

Sulfur dioxide emissions were pegged at 6421 tons on July 11.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation for the ban on the entry into the Taal Volcano Island and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel to remain.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level from 2 after a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.

That was followed by other phreatomagmatic eruptions.