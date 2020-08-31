18 volcanic quakes, weak steaming monitored at Taal within 24 hours, PHIVOLCS says

Volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Eighteen volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal within 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Monday, Aug. 31.

PHIVOLCS said weak steaming was also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

According to PHIVOLCS, the steam, which rose five meters high before drifting northeast, was observed from vents on the main crater.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island..”

It reiterated its recommendation that that entry into TVI, Taal’s permanent danger zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also told to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

“People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes,” PHIVOLCS said.