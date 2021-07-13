171 quakes monitored in Taal in 24 hours; alert level 3 still raised

(Eagle News) — Over 100 volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 171 earthquakes in the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, included 157 tremors that lasted for one minute to 97 minutes and a low background tremor.

A steam plume rising up to 1500 meters was also monitored.

Sulfur dioxide emissions were pegged at 6134 tons on July 12.

PHIVOLCS said the ban on the entry into Taal Volcano Island and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel should remain in effect.

It advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level of the volcano from 2 following a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.

This was followed by subsequent phreatomagmatic eruptions that were also short-lived.