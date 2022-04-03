17 volcanic quakes monitored in Taal in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Seventeen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, included four volcanic earthquakes that lasted one to two minutes long.

Sulfur dioxide flux was monitored at 1232 tons on April 2.

A steam plume reaching 900 meters high was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the Taal Lake and the high-risk barangays of Laurel and Agoncillo should still be banned, noting the volcano’s increased activity.

Pilots were advised against flying close to the volcano.