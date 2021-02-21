17 tremor episodes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 1 in place

(Eagle News) — Seventeen tremor episodes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tremor episodes monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, lasted for 60 to 360 seconds.

The emission of steam-laden plumes was weak.

“Temperature highs of 74.6°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 18 and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said a slight deflation was recorded around the main crater since October 2020 “but overall, very slow and steady inflation of the Taal region has been recorded by continuous GPS data after the eruption” in January 2020.

PHIVOLCS said that while an alert level 1 remains over the volcano, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

It reiterated the need for the ban into the entry into the Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.

People were also advised to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.”

“(Department of Science and Technology-PHIVOLCS) is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.