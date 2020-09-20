17 quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon

Alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News)–Seventeen volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said steam and sulfur dioxide emissions were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate, while sulfur dioxide emission was at an average of 416 tons/day on September 14.

A slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since May, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21, PHIVOLCS said, “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that Kanlaon remains “at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

It also reminded local government units and the public of the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Civil aviation authorities were advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.