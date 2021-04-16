168 earthquakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Over 100 earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 168 quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 66 volcanic tremors that lasted for one to six minutes, 102 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes, and low-level background tremors recorded as of 9:05 a.m. on April 8.

“Meanwhile, a poor evaporation with a height of ten (10) meters from fumaroles or gas vents has occurred at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

Sulfur dioxide flushing was also monitored at approximately 1,254 tons on April 15, with the main crater lake with a temperature high of 71.8 o C on March 4 and acidity with pH 1.59 on February 12.

“Overall, the above mentioned grounds may indicate ongoing magma disturbance in the lower part of the volcano,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 2, “steam-driven or phreatic eruption, volcanic earthquake, partial ash and dangerous accumulation or volcanic gas eruption can suddenly occur and taste around Taal Volcano Island or TVI.”

It reiterated its recommendation for entry into the TVI, the Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ of Taal Volcano, especially passing through the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and residence and boating at Taal Lake to remain prohibited.

“(The Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring the status of Taal Volcano 24/7 and is ready to immediately inform all authorities of any changes,” PHIVOLCS said.