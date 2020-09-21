16 quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Sixteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said steam and sulfur dioxide emissions were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 500 meters was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission, on the other hand, was measured at an average of 416 tons per day on September 14.

A slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since May, and an inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

It reminded the public that the volcano remains “at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

Local government units and the public were reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities, on the other hand, were told to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.