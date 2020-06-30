15 volcano-tectonic quakes, weak to moderate plume emission monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 still raised

(Eagle News)–Fifteen earthquakes and a weak to moderate plume emission were monitored at Kanlaon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Tuesday, June 30.

According to PHIVOLCS, the volcano-tectonic quakes were monitored on the western flanks of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

The weak to moderate emission was of “white steam-laden plumes that rose 100 meters before drifting northwest to northeast.,” PHIVOLCS said.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 116 tons/day on June 27.

According to PHIVOLCS, a slight deflation of the lower and mid slopes since January, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public the volcano was at “an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) should be strictly prohibited.

“(The Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.